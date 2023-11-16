Home

Business

Indian Railways Cancels 8 Trains on Nov 18, 19 Under Thiruvananthapuram Division, Check Full List

Indian Railways Cancels 8 Trains on Nov 18, 19 Under Thiruvananthapuram Division, Check Full List

The Indian Railways said a few services have been cancelled in whole or part and various trains will be diverted on these two days.

Indian Railways (Representative image)

IRCTC Latest News: The Southern Railway division of the Indian Railways has cancelled a total of 8 trains under the Thiruvananthapuram division on November 18 and 19. The Railways said a few services have been cancelled in whole or part and various trains will be diverted on these two days. However, the Railways has not specified any reason for the cancellation of the trains.

Trending Now

Trains Cancelled On November 18

16603: Mangalore central- Thiruvananthapuram Maveli express

You may like to read

06018: Ernakumal- Shoranur Memu

06448: Ernakulam- Guruvayur express

Trains Cancelled On November 19

16604: Thiruvananthapuram central- Mangalore Maveli express

06017: Shoranur- Ernakulam Memu

06439: Guruvayur- Ernakulam express

06453: Ernakulam- Kottayam express special

06434: Kottayam- Ernakulam express special

List of Partially Cancelled Trains

22656: Hazrat Nizamuddin- Ernakulam weekly superfast express between Shoranur and Ernakulam departing on November 17.

16127: Chennai Egmore- Guruvayur express between Ernakulam and Guruvayur departing November 17.

16128: Guruvayur- Chennai Egmore express between Guruvayur and Ernakulam departing on November 18.

16630: Mangalore central- Thiruvannathapuram central Malabar express between Shoranur and Thiruvananthapuram departing on November 18.

16629: Thiruvananthapuram central- Mangalore central Malabar express between Thiruvannathapuram and Shoranur departing on November 19.

12978: Ajmer- Ernakulam Marusagar express between Thrissur and Ernakulam departing on November 17.

16342: Thiruvananthapuram central- Guruvayur Intercity express between Ernakulam and Guruvayur departing on November 18.

16341: Guruvayur- Thiruvananthapuram Intercity express between Guruvayur and Ernakulam departing on November 19.

16187: Karaikal- Ernakulam express between Palakkad and Ernakulam departing on November 18.

16328: Guruvayur- Madurai express between Guruvayur and Aluva departing on November 19.

16327: Madurai- Guruvayur express between Aluva and Guruvayur departing on November 18.

16188: Ernakulam- Karaikal express between Ernakulam and Palakkad departing on November 19.

List of Diverted Trains

16335: Gandhigram BG- Nagercoil express departing on November 17 will be diverted from Shoranur to Pollachi, Madurai, Nagercoil. There will be no stops in Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam north stations.

16381: Pune- Kanyakumari express starting November 17 will be diverted from Palakkad via Pollachi and Kanyakumari. There will be no stops at Ottapalam, Thrissur, angamaly, aluva, Ernakulam North, Thripunithura, Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam, Karunagappally, Kollam, Paravur, Varkala Sivagiri, Kadakavur, Chirayankeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram Petta, Thiruvananthapuram central, Neyyattinkara, Parassala, Kochuthura and Eraniyal.

List of Rescheduled Train

16348: Mangalore central- Thiruvananthapuram central express scheduled to depart at 2:25 PM on November 18 will depart 7 hours late at 9:25 PM.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.