Home

Business

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels These Trains From December 4 Due To Dense Fog, Check Full List Here

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels These Trains From December 4 Due To Dense Fog, Check Full List Here

Train Cancellation List: Several trains will be cancelled on these routes such as Tata-Amritsar, Santragachi-Anand Vihar, Hatia-Anand Vihar and Sealdah-Ajmer.

The frequency of some of these trains originating from and passing through Dhanbad will also be reduced from December.

IRCTC Train Cancellation: The Indian railways said it will cancel several trains in December because of the dense fog prediction that will disrupt the train operations. Starting from next month that is December, thousands of passengers will face difficulties in travelling by long-distance trains as many trains will be cancelled on different routes during the winter season.

Trending Now

Several trains will be cancelled on these routes such as Tata-Amritsar, Santragachi-Anand Vihar, Hatia-Anand Vihar and Sealdah-Ajmer.

You may like to read

Apart from this, the frequency of some of these trains originating from and passing through Dhanbad will also be reduced from December.

The reason for the cancellation of trains is the dense fog that is expected to cover the northern and eastern parts of the country in the coming days. It should be noted that the dense fog reduces visibility and affects the safety and punctuality of the trains. The move from the railway authorities has been taken to avoid any untoward incident and ensure smooth operation of the trains.

The cancellation of some trains has already been announced by the railway authorities. The list of cancelled trains and their dates are given below.

18103 Tata Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express cancelled from December 4 to February 28

18104 Amritsar Tata Jallianwala Express cancelled from December 6 to March 1

22857 Santragachi-Anand Vihar Weekly Express cancelled from December 4 to February 26

22858 Anand Vihar Santragachi Weekly Express cancelled from December 5 to February 27

12873 Hatia Anand Vihar Swarna Jayanti Express cancelled from December 4 to February 29

12874 Anand Vihar-Hatia Swarna Jayanti Express cancelled from December 5 to March 1

12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express has been cancelled on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from December 3 to March 1.

12988 Ajmer-Sealdah Express has been cancelled on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from December 2 to February 29.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.