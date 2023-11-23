By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels 14 Pairs Of Trains In Chandigarh For Three Months, Check Full List
The Indian Railways said several trains including Chandigarh Amritsar Express will remain off track for some time due to yard remodelling.
IRCTC Train Cancellation News: The Indian Railways said it has cancelled over 14 pairs of trains originating and passing through Chandigarh. According to the Northern Railways, these trains will remain suspended for three months because of the foggy weather conditions.
Giving details, Ambala divisional railway manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia said some trains running on Chandigarh tracks will remain off tracks from December to March, reported TOI.
Check List Of Cancelled Trains in Chandigarh
- 2241 Chandigarh-Amritsar Express
- 12242 Amritsar-Chandigarh Express
- 14615 Lalkuan-Chandigarh-Amritsar Express
- 14616 Amritsar-Chandigarh-Lalkuan Express
- 14218 Chandigarh-Prayagraj Unchahar Express
- 14217 Prayagraj-Chandigarh Unchahar Express
- 14629 Chandigarh-Firozpur Express
- 14630 Firozpur-Chandigarh Express
- 14503 Kalka-Chandigarh-Katra Express
- 14504 Katra-Chandigarh-Kalka Express
- 22456 Kalka-Chandigarh-Shirdi Express
- 22455 Shirdi-Chandigarh-Kalka Express
- 11905 Agra Cantt-Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur Express
- 11906 Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh-Agra Cantt Express
The Indian Railways said several trains including Chandigarh Amritsar Express will remain off track for some time due to yard remodelling. Check list of trains affected by remodelling below:
- Chandigarh-Amritsar Express from December 1 to March 1, 2024
- Amritsar-Chandigarh-Lalkuan Express from December 2 to February 24
- Chandigarh-Prayagraj Unchahar Express from December 1 to March 1
- Chandigarh-Firozpur Express from December 1 to February 29
- Kalka-Chandigarh-Katra Express (bi-weekly) from December 1 to February 27
- Kalka-Chandigarh-Shirdi Express (bi-weekly) from December 3 to March 2
- Agra Cantt-Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur Express on December 27, 28, 29, 30, January 1, 2024, January 3 to February 6, 2024
