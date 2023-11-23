Home

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels 14 Pairs Of Trains In Chandigarh For Three Months, Check Full List

The Indian Railways said several trains including Chandigarh Amritsar Express will remain off track for some time due to yard remodelling.

Indian Railways said some trains running on Chandigarh tracks will remain off tracks from December to March.

IRCTC Train Cancellation News: The Indian Railways said it has cancelled over 14 pairs of trains originating and passing through Chandigarh. According to the Northern Railways, these trains will remain suspended for three months because of the foggy weather conditions.

Giving details, Ambala divisional railway manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia said some trains running on Chandigarh tracks will remain off tracks from December to March, reported TOI.

Check List Of Cancelled Trains in Chandigarh

2241 Chandigarh-Amritsar Express

12242 Amritsar-Chandigarh Express

14615 Lalkuan-Chandigarh-Amritsar Express

14616 Amritsar-Chandigarh-Lalkuan Express

14218 Chandigarh-Prayagraj Unchahar Express

14217 Prayagraj-Chandigarh Unchahar Express

14629 Chandigarh-Firozpur Express

14630 Firozpur-Chandigarh Express

14503 Kalka-Chandigarh-Katra Express

14504 Katra-Chandigarh-Kalka Express

22456 Kalka-Chandigarh-Shirdi Express

22455 Shirdi-Chandigarh-Kalka Express

11905 Agra Cantt-Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur Express

11906 Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh-Agra Cantt Express

Chandigarh-Amritsar Express from December 1 to March 1, 2024

Amritsar-Chandigarh-Lalkuan Express from December 2 to February 24

Chandigarh-Prayagraj Unchahar Express from December 1 to March 1

Chandigarh-Firozpur Express from December 1 to February 29

Kalka-Chandigarh-Katra Express (bi-weekly) from December 1 to February 27

Kalka-Chandigarh-Shirdi Express (bi-weekly) from December 3 to March 2

Agra Cantt-Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur Express on December 27, 28, 29, 30, January 1, 2024, January 3 to February 6, 2024

