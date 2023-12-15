Home

Business

Indian Railways Cancels 60 Trains, Reduces Frequency of 40 Trains Due to Dense Fog, Check Full List

Indian Railways Cancels 60 Trains, Reduces Frequency of 40 Trains Due to Dense Fog, Check Full List

Train Cancellation News Updates: The Northern Railway has cancelled these trains in advance to keep passengers safe and ensure that trains do not get delayed for very long hours.

Indian Railways Train Cancellation News Updates

Train Cancellation News: Ahead of the onset of the fog season, the Indian Railway on Friday Said it cancelled 62 trains, including many originating from and ending at Delhi. According to Railways, the frequency of over 40 trains have also been reduced while six have been partially cancelled.

Trending Now

Giving details to TOI, a Northern Railway official said the move has been taken in advance to keep passengers safe and ensure that trains do not get delayed for very long hours.”

You may like to read

“The trains in this division run through open areas where dense fog disturbs visibility. If the delay is more than eight to 10 hours, it starts affecting the next day’s schedule and triggers a vicious cycle of delays. So we go for planned cancellation in advance,” one official was quoted as saying by TOI.

He said the fog situation would escalate as we enter deep into the winter, especially from mid-December to mid-January. “So we advise people to check their ticket and train status before leaving home for the journey,” he added.

List Of Cancelled Trains

The trains that have been cancelled include 14004 New Delhi to Malda Town Express till February 29 and 14003 Malda Town-New Delhi Express till March 2.

Train No 15058 Anand Vihar-Gorakhpur Express has been cancelled till February 28 and 15057 Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Express till February 29.

Train No 12583 Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double Decker and 12584 Anand Vihar-Lucknow Double Decker have been cancelled till February 29.

The trains which will run less frequently include 15035 Delhi-Kathgodam Express, 12226 Delhi-Azamgarh and 12225 Azamgarh-Delhi Express, 15127 Banaras-New Delhi and 15128 New Delhi-Banaras Express, and 12033 Kanpur-New Delhi and 12034 New Delhi-Kanpur Express.

In the similar manner, the Indian Railways has cancelled operation of four trains in Ratlam division due to a block being taken for track doubling between Indore-Dewas-Ujjain section.

Train No 09535/09536 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Ratlam – Dr Ambedkar Nagar Demu Special and 09354/09353 Indore-Ujjain-Indore Passenger Special cancelled from December 15-30.

Train No 18234/18233 Bilaspur-Indore- Bilaspur Express has been short terminated/originated between Ujjain and Indore from December 15 and 30.

Train No 22983/22984 Kota –Indore–Kota Express has been short terminated/originated between Maksi and Indore from December 15 and 30.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.