Indian Railways Changes Timings of These Trains Due to Mega Block on Dec 12, 13, Check Full List Here

The Western Railways in a statement said the mega block will be carried out for the replacement of steel girders with PSC slabs on a bridge, prompting adjustments to train schedules.

Indian Railways Latest News: Attention train passengers, those who are planning to travel in the next two days, here’s a big update on change in timetable of some trains. Indian Railways has cancelled some of the trains due to a scheduled mega block of 4 hours on December 12, 13 between Maroli and Sachin Yard in the Valsad – Surat section.

“This block is a necessary step for infrastructure improvement but may cause inconvenience to travellers, emphasizing the importance of staying informed about adjusted schedules during this period,” the Western Railways said in a statement.

The mega block on December 12 will be in effect from 11:50 AM to 3:50 PM, while on Wednesday, it will be from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM. This mega block will lead to the rescheduling and regulation of several Western Railway trains.

A senior official from Western Railway told Free Press Journal that a total of 12 trains will either be regulated or rescheduled on December 12. Along with this, the Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express is slated to be regulated by 30 minutes on December 13.

List of Affected Trains:

Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi – Bandra Terminus SF Express (journey commencing on 11th December, 2023) will be rescheduled by 4 hours.

Porbander – Secunderabad SF Express (journey commencing on 12th December, 2023) will be rescheduled by 3.00 hours.

Porbander – Dadar Saurashtra Express (journey commencing on 11th December, 2023) will be rescheduled by 2.30 hours.

Tuticorin – Okha Vivek Express (journey commenced on 10th December, 2023) will be rescheduled by 1.00 hour.

Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Special (journey commencing on 12th December, 2023) will be rescheduled by 1.00 hour.

Yasvantpur – Barmer AC Express (journey commencing on 11th December, 2023) will be rescheduled by one hour.

Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garibrath will be regulated by 50 minutes.

Kochuveli – Chandigarh Sampark Kranti will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 1.40 hours.

Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Express will be regulated by 30 minutes.

Valsad – Haridwar Express will be regulated by 25 minutes on 12th December.

