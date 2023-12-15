Home

Indian Railways Cancells 20 Trains On Indore-Ujjain Route Till Dec 30 Due To Mega Block | Check Full List Here

IRCTC Train Cancellation: The Indian Railways said OF the total affected trains, four trains each would be terminated and short-terminated while 12 would be diverted.

Indian Railways Train Cancellation News Updates

Indian Railways Latest News: The Indian Railways on Friday said it cancelled and diverted several trains in the Ratlam division due to a mega block being taken for track doubling between the Indore-Dewas-Ujjain section. The Railways said over 20 trains will be affected by the track doubling work of the Indore-Ujjain section. Notably, these trains have been cancelled till December 30

Of the total affected trains, four trains each would be terminated and short-terminated while 12 would be diverted. According to Railways, the doubling work of the section is in the final stage and commissioning of the railway line, track linking are going on.

Check List Of Cancelled Trains

-Train number 09535 Mhow-Ratlam DEMU Special to be cancelled from December 15 to 30.

-Train number 09536 Ratlam-Mhow DEMU Special from December 15 to 30.

-Train number 09354 Indore Ujjain Passenger Special from December 15 to 30.

-Train number 09353 Ujjain Indore Passenger Special from December 15 to 30.

– Train number 18234 Bilaspur-Indore Express to be short- terminated at Ujjain railway station from December 14 to 29 and will remain cancelled between Ujjain and Indore.

– Train No. 18233 Indore-Bilaspur Express, from Indore will remain cancelled between Indore and Ujjain from December 15 to December 30.

– Train No. 22983 Kota Indore Express from Kota will be short-terminated at Maxi station from December 15 to 30 and will remain cancelled between Maksi and Indore.

– Train No. 22984 Indore Kota Express will remain cancelled between Indore and Maxi.

Check List Of Diverted Trains

– Train number 12919 Mhow-Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katra Express will run via Laxmibainagar-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ujjain from December 15 to 30.

– Train No. 12920 Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katra Express will run via Ujjain, Fatehabad and Laxmi Bainagar from December 14 to 29.

– Train No. 19344 Chhindwara -Indore Express will run via Ujjain, Fatehabad and Laxmi Bainagar from December 14 to 29.

– Train No. 19343 Indore Seoni Express from Indore will run via Laxmi Bainagar-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ujjain from December 15 to 30.

– Train number 20974 Rameshwaram Firozpur Express from Rameshwaram will run via Ujjain, Fatehabad, Chandravatiganj and Ratlam from December 19 to 26.

– Train number 20974 Rameshwaram Firozpur Express from Rameshwaram will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ratlam between December 19 and 26.

– Train No. 22941 Indore Udhampur Express will run from December 18 to 25 via Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ratlam-Nagda.

– Train No. 19313 Indore Patna Express from Indore will run via Laxmibainagar-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ujjain from December 18 to December 27.

– Train No. 19314 Patna Indore Express will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj- Laxmi Bainagar from December 15 to December 29.

– Train No. 19321 Indore Patna Express will run via Laxmibainagar-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ujjain from December 16 to December 30

-Train No. 19322 Patna Indore Express will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj- Laxmi Bainagar from December 18 to December 25

-Train No. 19308 Indore Express will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad and Chandravatiganj- Laxmi Bainagar from December 15 to December 29.

