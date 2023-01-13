Home

Trains Cancellation News: Indian Railway Cancels Tejas Express From Lucknow to Delhi, Here’s Why

The Indian Railways said because of the doubling work between Gautamsthan-Manjhi stations on Chhapra-Ballia railway line of Varanasi division, the operation of trains will be affected from January 15 to 17.

Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

IRCTC Trains Cancellation News: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled Tejas Express on Lucknow-New Delhi route for unavoidable reasons. The announcement was made by Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway. He said the Tejas Express running between Lucknow Junction-New Delhi will remain cancelled on Friday.

On the other hand, the New Delhi-Jayanagar Express, which will start from New Delhi on January 14, will be stopped at 4.30 hours. New Delhi-Jaynagar Express will be halted for 70 minutes on January 15.

The Amritsar-Jaynagar Special will be halted for 4.30 hours on January 13, and the Ahmedabad Darbhanga Express running from Ahmedabad on January 13, will be halted for 4 hours.

The Jaynagar-Amritsar Express running on January 13 and 15 will be halted for two hours, and the Anandvihar Raxaul Express running on January 13 will be halted for four hours.