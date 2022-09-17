IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways will carry out operational and maintenance works on Saturday due to which 160 trains were fully or partially cancelled. According to the latest update, 119 trains scheduled to depart on September 17 were fully cancelled while 41 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities including Kanpur, Asansol, Howrah, Rampur, Sitapur and more. This comes a day after the railways fully cancelled 239 trains and partially cancelled 47 trains on September 16.Also Read - New Vande Bharat Trains to Affect Running of Tejas Express For This Reason: Here's Why IRCTC Expresses Concern

List of fully cancelled trains on September 17 (Saturday)

01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03047 , 03048 , 03085 , 03086 , 03094 , 03592 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04699 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07282 , 07464 , 07628 , 07630 , 07781 , 07783 , 07888 , 08263 , 08276 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 08747 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12705 , 12706 , 13010 , 13020 , 13022 , 13024 , 13032 , 13044 , 13045 , 13046 , 13106 , 13152 , 13160 , 13180 , 13186 , 17257 , 17258 , 17267 , 17268 , 18206 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 20948 , 20949 , 22165 , 22868 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37741 , 37746 , 52544 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452

Train passengers can visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arrival and departure time, etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.

4 simple steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check live train running status: