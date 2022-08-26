IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday said over 130 trains have been cancelled mainly due to engineering and operational purpose. According to the latest update shared by the railway department, 107 trains scheduled to depart on August 26 were fully cancelled while 30 trains were partially cancelled. Meanwhile, three trains have been rescheduled while 14 more trains were diverted owing to maintenance and other reasons.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indian Railways To Run Ganpati Special Trains Between THESE Cities; Check Full List Here

List of trains cancelled on August 26 (Friday)

03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 05366 , 06977 , 07519 , 07906 , 07907 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12129 , 12130 , 12152 , 12262 , 12809 , 12810 , 12812 , 12833 , 12834 , 12870 , 12906 , 12949 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 15777 , 15778 , 15934 , 17008 , 17321 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 20948 , 20949 , 22843 , 22846 , 22983 , 22984 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36812 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37823 , 37834 , 37836 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

How to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

6 steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD (Train Number) ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arrival and departure time, etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.