IRCTC Update: Over 160 trains have been cancelled by the Indian Railways on Saturday due to maintenance and operational works. According to an update shared by the railway department on IRCTC website, 140 trains scheduled to depart on were fully cancelled while 29 trains were partially cancelled. Every week, hundreds of trains are cancelled due to bad weather, operational and other issues. This comes after 144 trains were fully cancelled while 29 trains were partially cancelled on August 12.

List of trains cancelled on August 13 (Saturday)

Below is the list of train numbers for which the departures have been cancelled for Thursday –

01315 , 01316 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03371 , 03372 , 03555 , 03556 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 06407 , 06408 , 06623 , 06624 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07693 , 07694 , 08167 , 08168 , 08263 , 08264 , 08267 , 08268 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 08751 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11421 , 11422 , 11754 , 12129 , 12130 , 12136 , 12169 , 12170 , 12772 , 12809 , 12810 , 12812 , 12833 , 12834 , 12855 , 12856 , 12906 , 13347 , 13348 , 13425 , 15080 , 15081 , 15082 , 18029 , 18030 , 18110 , 18237 , 18239 , 18240 , 20814 , 20844 , 20948 , 20949 , 22647 , 22893 , 22974 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

Three steps to check your train’s running status

1. Visit official website – www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/

2. Scroll down below and enter details such as train number and date of your trains scheduled to depart

3. Click on the search button where the details will be declared if your train has been cancelled, rescheduled or diverted.

How to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.