IRCTC Update: As many as 260 trains were cancelled by the Indian Railways to carry out maintenance related works for infrastructure upkeep. The railway department, in its latest update, said 175 trains scheduled to depart on September 23 were fully cancelled while 85 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities including Delhi, Shamli, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Asansol, Bhatinda and more. This comes a day after the railways fully cancelled 149 trains and partially cancelled 67 trains on September 22.Also Read - Maharashtra: 25 Shops in Thane Develop Cracks After Nearby Road Caves In

Complete list of trains fully cancelled on September 23 (Friday)

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04255 , 04256 , 04267 , 04268 , 04381 , 04382 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05117 , 05118 , 05334 , 05366 , 05380 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 06980 , 07906 , 07907 , 08186 , 08263 , 08264 , 08277 , 08317 , 08318 , 08429 , 08430 , 08437 , 08438 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11042 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12101 , 12129 , 12130 , 12152 , 12262 , 12536 , 12809 , 12810 , 12859 , 12860 , 12906 , 13287 , 13288 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 14123 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 15107 , 15108 , 15777 , 15778 , 18029 , 18030 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18201 , 18202 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18301 , 18302 , 19207 , 19208 , 20807 , 20809 , 20948 , 20949 , 22123 , 22151 , 22161 , 22429 , 22843 , 22846 , 22867 , 22959 , 36033 , 36034 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36844 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37834 , 37836 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37844 , 52540 , 52541 Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancelled 216 Trains Today. Check List Here

4 simple steps check if your train is cancelled

The passengers can also confirm if their train is cancelled by logging onto the official website of the Indian Railways. Also Read - IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking: Here’s How To Get Confirmed Ticket During Festive Season. Check Step-by-step Guide Here

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Trains passengers should note that bedrolls will be provided to the passengers travelling in third AC economy class coaches. Prior to this, this service was not available for the third AC economy class coaches. Giving details, the railway authorities said that the passengers traveling in third AC economy class coaches will also be provided with bedroll facilities from September 20. Earlier, the passengers travelling by AC 3-tier economy class were not getting the bedrolls facility as these coaches did not have space for keeping the bed linen.