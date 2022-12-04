IRCTC Update: 215 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways. Check Complete List Here

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled 215 trains as it needs to carry out maintenance-related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. As per the update shared by the railway department, 51 more trains scheduled to depart on December 4 were cancelled. Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the passenger’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On December 4 (Sunday)

00109 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01811 , 01812 , 01820 , 01885 , 01886 , 02132 , 02517 , 02563 , 03085 , 03086 , 04129 , 04130 , 04194 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04283 , 04286 , 04303 , 04304 , 04383 , 04384 , 04433 , 04434 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04989 , 05035 , 05036 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05425 , 05426 , 05459 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06429 , 06430 , 06768 , 06769 , 06772 , 06773 , 06977 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09545 , 09546 , 10101 , 10102 , 12114 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14029 , 14030 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14229 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14649 , 14674 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15231 , 15232 , 15279 , 15904 , 17227 , 17228 , 18125 , 18126 , 19004 , 19614 , 20925 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22137 , 22197 , 22421 , 22422 , 22441 , 22442 , 22937 , 22986 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 34331 , 34334 , 34713 , 34715 , 34716 , 34717 , 34721 , 34881 , 34882 , 34891 , 34892 , 34914 , 34935 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36827 , 36829 , 36840 , 36844 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 47104 , 47128 , 47155 , 47173 , 47179 , 47211 , 52538

How to check if your train is cancelled

If you further want to confirm that your train has been cancelled then you can do so by following these four simple steps.

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS – ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Important Note: Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.