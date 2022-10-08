IRCTC Latest Update: Have you booked train tickets for multiple people on the IRCTC website and now want to cancel one of them? When we travel with families and friends, we frequently make train reservations together. However, due to a change in plans, we sometimes have to cancel our tickets. While cancelling a single ticket is easier, we frequently find ourselves in doubt when we have to do a partial cancellation—for example, if you booked 3-4 seats and want to cancel one or two of them.Also Read - Want to Download E-Pan Card? Check Step By Step Guide Here

You must log in to the IRCTC e-ticketing website for partial cancellation of e-tickets. The IRCTC website allows you to cancel a confirmed Indian Railways train ticket until the chart is ready. It should be noted that e-ticket cancellation is not permitted at railway ticket counters.

In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to cancel a reservation of just one person's IRCTC e-ticket. Follow the steps given below.

IRCTC Update: Step By Step Guide to Cancel One-Person Ticket

First of all, open the IRCTC e-Ticketing website irctc.co.in

Log in by entering the correct username and Password.

Now click on the sign-in option.

Now to cancel the particular e-ticket, go to “My Transactions.”

Now, Click on the “Booked Ticket History” link under the My Account menu.

You will see your booked tickets in the section.

Now select the ticket that you want to cancel and now click on the “Cancel Ticket” option.

Initiate the cancellation by selecting the name of passengers whose tickets are to be cancelled.

Now Select the check box before the passenger’s name and click on the “Cancel Ticket” button.

Click OK on the Confirmation pop to confirm the cancellation.

After the cancellation is successful, the cancellation amount will be deducted. The ticket money will also be refunded to your account.

You will also receive a confirmation SMS and email of the cancellation on your registered mobile number and email.

It is to be noted that in case of partial cancellation, one should obtain a new printout of the Electronic Reservation Slip(ERS) for passengers who intend to continue their journey.