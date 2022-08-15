Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced that a total of 115 trains have been fully cancelled on August 15 (Monday) due to several operational and maintenance issues. Furthermore, according to the latest notification on the IRCTC website, as many as 32 trains are partially cancelled as well in wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Bokaro Steel City, Pune, Pathankot, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, etc.Also Read - 5 Simple Steps To Order Food Online On Trains

List of cancelled trains on August 15

01315 , 01316 , 01372 , 01373 , 01374 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03371 , 03372 , 03555 , 03556 , 03591 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 04447 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07693 , 07694 , 07906 , 07907 , 08263 , 08278 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11119 , 11120 , 11404 , 11421 , 11422 , 12111 , 12120 , 12139 , 12169 , 12170 , 12811 , 13347 , 13348 , 15082 , 15777 , 15778 , 18029 , 18030 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 37211 , 37216 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Citing reasons of derailment, natural causes and other maintenance and operations, the Indian Railways have also changed schedules of about 29 trains that were scheduled to depart today. Of the enlisted 41 trains, 10 have been rescheduled and 19 have been diverted.

Now, the Indian Railways also allows for checking live trains running status.

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.