IRCTC latest update: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled 202 trains owing to engineering and operational-related works. In an update shared by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) , 160 trains scheduled to depart on August 28 were fully cancelled while 42 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Delhi, Guwahati, Ratnagiri, etc. This comes a day after 102 trains scheduled to depart on August 27 were fully cancelled while 28 trains were partially cancelled.

List of trains cancelled on August 28 (Sunday)

00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04213 , 04297 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04913 , 04914 , 04915 , 04960 , 05366 , 05801 , 05802 , 05804 , 05810 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07520 , 07523 , 07524 , 07525 , 07906 , 07907 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09483 , 09484 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12129 , 12130 , 12261 , 12809 , 12810 , 12811 , 12833 , 12834 , 12869 , 12950 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 15083 , 15417 , 15769 , 15770 , 15812 , 15959 , 15962 , 17006 , 17347 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 20471 , 20948 , 20949 , 20972 , 22844 , 22845 , 22905 , 22983 , 22984 , 36033 , 36034 , 36812 , 36855 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37811 , 37812 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

How to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Check these 5 easy steps to order food online on trains

Log onto ecatering.irctc.co.in Type your train name or station number and also Also enter your PNR and explore restaurants for your journey Chose your food and schedule your order paying online or cash on delivery Your food will soon be delivered at the time you have selected

How to check live train running status