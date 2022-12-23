IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 200 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today. Check List Here

Trains Cancelled on December 23: Indian Railways has cancelled 201 trains today, December 23 due to maintenance and weather related issues. Along with that, the railway has also partially cancelled 40 trains. These cancelled trains include a large number of passenger, mail, and express trains. This includes Prayagraj Sangam to Jaunpur Junction, Delhi Junction to Hisar, Rewari Junction to Hisar as well as Hisar to Rewari Junction. Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the passenger’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On December 23 (Friday)

01564 , 01566 , 01568 , 01588 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 04285 , 04319 , 04320 , 04350 , 04353 , 04354 , 04383 , 04384 , 04435 , 04496 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04989 , 04990 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05209 , 05258 , 05259 , 05261 , 05262 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06123 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06896 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06977 , 06980 , 07341 , 07342 , 07343 , 07344 , 07379 , 07380 , 07906 , 07907 , 08407 , 08408 , 08445 , 08446 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11026 , 11030 , 11124 , 12172 , 12241 , 12242 , 12279 , 12280 , 12318 , 12368 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12562 , 12583 , 12584 , 12874 , 12987 , 13258 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 13350 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14332 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15622 , 15903 , 17035 , 17233 , 18104 , 18413 , 18414 , 18631 , 18635 , 18636 , 19614 , 20948 , 20949 , 22198 , 22441 , 22442 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416

How to check if your train is cancelled

If you further want to confirm that your train has been cancelled then you can do so by following these four simple steps. Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS – ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Important Note: Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.