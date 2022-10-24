IRCTC Update, Diwali 2022: The Indian Railways on Monday fully or partially cancelled 209 trains on the occasion of Diwali as it needs to carry out maintenance work. As per the railway department, 189 trains scheduled to depart on October 24 were fully cancelled while 20 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Pune, Nagpur, Patna, Pathankot, Rishikesh, Haridwar among others.Also Read - Several Trains Diverted in Delhi-Howrah Route After Goods Rail Derails in UP's Fatehpur

DIWALI 2022: LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 24 (MONDAY)

01372 , 01373 , 01374 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01671 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03255 , 03333 , 03334 , 03591 , 03592 , 04129 , 04181 , 04193 , 04194 , 04361 , 04362 , 04363 , 04490 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06441 , 06778 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06920 , 06980 , 07330 , 07332 , 07685 , 07686 , 07687 , 07688 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11040 , 11121 , 12106 , 12119 , 12120 , 12136 , 12140 , 12276 , 13345 , 13346 , 14164 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 17642 , 20948 , 20949 , 31215 , 31216 , 31217 , 31218 , 31219 , 31220 , 31224 , 31225 , 31226 , 31227 , 31228 , 31229 , 31230 , 31231 , 31411 , 31413 , 31414 , 31416 , 31417 , 31423 , 31424 , 31425 , 31432 , 31434 , 31601 , 31602 , 31613 , 31634 , 31711 , 31712 , 31801 , 31802 , 31813 , 31838 , 32225 , 32229 , 33363 , 33366 , 33401 , 33402 , 33411 , 33412 , 33421 , 33422 , 33433 , 33436 , 33521 , 33526 , 33615 , 33620 , 33801 , 33802 , 34127 , 34128 , 34353 , 34355 , 34356 , 34360 , 34415 , 34418 , 34419 , 34420 , 34501 , 34502 , 34601 , 34602 , 34615 , 34616 , 34617 , 34618 , 34628 , 34629 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52539 , 82501

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 To contact the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.