IRCTC Update: Every week, the railway department cancels trains due to operational, maintenance or bad weather conditions. On Wednesday, over 100 trains were cancelled by the Indian Railways owing to operational related works. Train passengers must note that if a train is cancelled, e-ticket will be automatically cancelled and user will receive SMS informing him/her about the cancellation of e-ticket.

Do train passengers need to cancel ticket in case of cancellation?

The train passengers don’t need to cancel the ticket in case of cancellation of trains in it’s complete journey by Indian Railways. Refund process is fully automatic in such cases. No action is required on the part of the passengers. Meanwhile, the train passengers are also requested not to give response to any false call received in this regard of claiming fast refund and asking for your credentials in any form. Please note that the IRCTC never asks for user credentials for making refund.

How much refund will you get if you cancel your train ticket?

If a passenger cancels ticket, he will get refund as per railway refund rules as

per the time limits for refund of cancelled tickets. In case of train cancellation by Indian Railways, users are advised not to cancel their tickets as full refund will be processed automatically by IRCTC on the following day of the train journey.

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, flat cancellation charges shall be deducted at Rs 240 for AC First Class/Executive Class, Rs.200 for AC 2 Tier/First Class, Rs. 180 for AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/ AC 3 Economy, Rs 120 for Sleeper Class and Rs 60 for Second Class. Cancellation charges are per passenger.

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges shall be 25 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned in the above clause. Less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train up to chart preparation which is earlier, 50 per cent of the fare paid subject to the minimum cancellation charges.