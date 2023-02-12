Home

Business

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 337 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 337 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

IRCTC Update: February 12

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled 337 trains as it needs to carry out maintenance and operational works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. As per the update shared by the railway department, 92 more trains scheduled to depart on February 12 were partially cancelled.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On February 12, 2023 (Sunday)

Please find the following comprehensive list of cancelled train numbers –

You may like to read

01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01605 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03565 , 03566 , 03649 , 03650 , 03657 , 03658 , 03659 , 03660 , 03661 , 03662 , 04129 , 04130 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04449 , 04452 , 04568 , 04577 , 04597 , 04598 , 04648 , 04845 , 04846 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06919 , 06920 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07322 , 07329 , 07330 , 07331 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09197 , 09198 , 09199 , 09200 , 09351 , 09352 , 09353 , 09354 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09436 , 09437 , 09438 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09535 , 09536 , 09541 , 09542 , 09559 , 09560 , 09587 , 09588 , 09589 , 09590 , 09703 , 09704 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11305 , 11306 , 11425 , 11426 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12977 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14681 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 14823 , 14824 , 14891 , 14892 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15111 , 15112 , 15119 , 15120 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15904 , 16731 , 16732 , 17035 , 17036 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 18175 , 19251 , 19303 , 19304 , 19343 , 19344 , 19614 , 20909 , 20948 , 20949 , 22197 , 22441 , 22442 , 22960 , 22983 , 22984 , 22986 , 31191 , 31232 , 31233 , 31236 , 31261 , 31311 , 31317 , 31318 , 31330 , 31331 , 31334 , 31335 , 31411 , 31414 , 31415 , 31418 , 31419 , 31420 , 31426 , 31429 , 31436 , 31471 , 31513 , 31524 , 31525 , 31528 , 31611 , 31614 , 31615 , 31616 , 31617 , 31622 , 31629 , 31636 , 31711 , 31712 , 31814 , 31815 , 31913 , 31914 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36836 , 36840 , 36850 , 36851 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37827 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37842 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

How to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train ticket refund

The Indian Railways recently announced that train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund. So, passengers should put in the correct mobile number for getting timely alerts on the booked journey.

The Indian Railways said that Second class (2S) reserved ticket holders are advised to check their PNR status (‘Trains’ menu > ‘PNR Enquiry’) before the journey. If 2S reserved ticket holders are receiving PNR status as ‘Route class deleted/booking not allowed as given class for the route is deleted’ on PNR enquiry, they may cancel such tickets to get a full refund.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.