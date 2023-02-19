Home

Business

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 402 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 402 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

IRCTC Update: February 19

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled over 402 trains due to maintenance and operational-related works. According to the official notification by the railway department, 137 more trains scheduled to depart on February 19 were partially cancelled.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On February 19, 2023 (Sunday)

Please find the following comprehensive list of cancelled train numbers –

You may like to read

01539 , 01540 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03080 , 03085 , 03086 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03386 , 03565 , 03566 , 03594 , 03615 , 03616 , 03628 , 03649 , 03650 , 03657 , 03658 , 03659 , 03660 , 03661 , 03662 , 04129 , 04130 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04194 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04568 , 04577 , 04648 , 04652 , 04846 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05168 , 05334 , 05366 , 05404 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05509 , 05510 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05833 , 05837 , 05838 , 05839 , 05840 , 05913 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07068 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07577 , 07578 , 07579 , 07580 , 07588 , 07593 , 07596 , 07693 , 07694 , 07753 , 07754 , 07755 , 07756 , 07757 , 07758 , 07765 , 07766 , 07779 , 07780 , 07783 , 07788 , 07793 , 07794 , 07795 , 07853 , 07854 , 07893 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 08174 , 08644 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09197 , 09198 , 09351 , 09352 , 09353 , 09354 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09535 , 09536 , 09541 , 09542 , 09559 , 09560 , 09587 , 09588 , 09589 , 09590 , 09703 , 09704 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12757 , 12758 , 12977 , 12987 , 13015 , 13016 , 13019 , 13029 , 13030 , 13187 , 13188 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 13415 , 13419 , 13511 , 13512 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14813 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 14823 , 14824 , 14892 , 15025 , 15028 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15119 , 15120 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15904 , 16731 , 16732 , 16780 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17035 , 17036 , 17227 , 17252 , 18010 , 18035 , 18036 , 18213 , 19323 , 19324 , 19339 , 19340 , 19343 , 19344 , 19614 , 19804 , 19807 , 19811 , 19812 , 19814 , 19815 , 19816 , 19818 , 19819 , 19820 , 20909 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22197 , 22321 , 22322 , 22441 , 22442 , 22623 , 22983 , 22984 , 22986 , 31191 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 34914 , 34935 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37781 , 37782 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

How to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.