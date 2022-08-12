IRCTC Update: Travelling long journeys on a train can be a task at times. So, it is always good if everything is sorted for your train journey including your meals. Just like booking your train tickets online from IRCTC app and website, ordering food for train journey on your berth or seat can be simple, user friendly and quick. IRCTC has introduced its new eCatering app for food delivery on trains which is available on Google Play Store and Apple store.Also Read - 3 Simple Steps To Check Your Train's Running Status

With multiple food aggregators on train stations travelers can now enjoy an extensive set of meals ranging from north Indian, South Indian, Pizzas to mouthwatering Biryanis, butter chicken and Chinese delicacies etc.

Check these 5 simple steps to order food online on trains:

Log onto ecatering.irctc.co.in Type your train name or station number and also Also enter your PNR and explore restaurants for your journey Chose your food and schedule your order paying online or cash on delivery Your food will soon be delivered at the time you have selected

Some of the major stations where you get food box delivery on train are Mumbai Central (BCT), Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal (CST), New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), Old Delhi Railway Station(DEL), Bangalore City Junction (SBC), Chennai Central (MAS), Kanpur (CNB), Allahabad Junction (ALD), Varanasi (BSB), Lucknow (LKO), Itarsi (ET), Bhopal Junction (BPL), Vijayawada (BZA) etc. IRCTC is bent on expanding this eCatering service to more stations in near future with hopes of making online khana order on train a trend among railway passengers.