IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled 162 trains due to operational, maintenance and law and order reasons. According to an update shared on IRCTC’s website by the railways, 131 trains scheduled to depart Saturday (July 9) were fully cancelled while 31 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after 132 trains scheduled to depart on Friday (July 8) were fully cancelled while 41 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2022: Uttarakhand To Serve Kanwariyas With Special Trains And Melas

List of trains cancelled on July 9 (Saturday)

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 03094 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 04143 , 04144 , 04184 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07331 , 07332 , 07793 , 07794 , 08168 , 08263 , 08264 , 08527 , 08528 , 08705 , 08706 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 12504 , 12757 , 12758 , 12812 , 12823 , 12879 , 12929 , 12930 , 13110 , 14109 , 14110 , 15231 , 15232 , 15611 , 15615 , 15616 , 15626 , 15641 , 15887 , 15888 , 17003 , 17004 , 17481 , 18107 , 18108 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18257 , 18258 , 19035 , 19036 , 19119 , 19120 , 19425 , 20844 , 20845 , 20971 , 22121 , 22929 , 22930 , 22959 , 22960 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966 , 82501 , 82502

How to check full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

For more information, the railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.