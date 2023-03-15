Home

Business

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancel, Reschedule Many Trains. Check Full List Here

The Indian Railways cancelled and rescheduled several trains on Wednesday due to operational and engineering works.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user's accounts. (Photo: Pixabay)

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways cancelled and rescheduled several trains that were scheduled to depart on Wednesday due to maintenance and operational related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of trains cancelled today (March 15)

Train No. 08017/08018 Kharagpur-Balasore-Kharagpur Special

Train No.08031/08032 Balasore-Bhadrak-Balasore Special

List of partially cancelled/diverted trains

Train numbers – 12455/12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla express JCO will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

Diversion of Train via Dum Dum Jn.-Dankuni and will stop at Dakshineswar and Dankuni

Up Train: 13105 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15047 (Purbanchal Exp), 13185 (Ganga Sagar), 13157 (Kolkata – Muzaffarpur), 13153 (Gour Express), 03111 (Sealdah – Godda),

Down Train:13106 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15048 (Purbanchal Exp), 13186 (Ganga Sagar), 13156 (SITAMARHI – Kolkata), 13154 (Gour Express), 03112 (Godda – Sealdah).

Train No.22849 Shalimar-Secunderabad Express leaving Shalimar o­n 15.03.2023 will run o­n diverted route via Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Guntur-Pagidipalli-Secunderabad

Train No.15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

Rescheduling of Train Services:

Train No. 15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express will be re-scheduled by 120 minutes from Gorakhpur

4 steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

You can also confirm if your train has been cancelled or not by following these steps –

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

The Indian Railways recently announced that train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund. So, passengers should put in the correct mobile number for getting timely alerts on the booked journey.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.