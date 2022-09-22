IRCTC Update: Around 216 trains were cancelled on Thursday by Indian Railways as it needs to carry out maintenance and operational works. As per the railway department, 149 trains scheduled to depart on September 22 were fully cancelled while 67 trains were partially cancelled. The technical and operational-related works are mainly carried out for infrastructure upkeep and safety. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities including Delhi, Howrah, Rampur, Bhatinda and more.Also Read - Now Passengers Can Buy Train Tickets In Select Countries On Google Search. Check New Feature Here

List of fully cancelled trains on September 22 (Thursday)

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04043 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 06980 , 07906 , 07907 , 08264 , 08277 , 08317 , 08429 , 08430 , 08437 , 08438 , 08861 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09514 , 09521 , 10101 , 10102 , 11041 , 11042 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12129 , 12130 , 12151 , 12535 , 12809 , 12810 , 12859 , 12860 , 12880 , 13287 , 13288 , 14323 , 14324 , 15777 , 15778 , 16729 , 18029 , 18030 , 18110 , 18114 , 18205 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18573 , 19207 , 19208 , 19607 , 20827 , 20848 , 20948 , 20949 , 22166 , 22170 , 22909 , 36033 , 36034 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36844 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37834 , 37836 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37844 , 52540 , 52541

Train passengers can visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arrival and departure time, etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.

How to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

3 Steps to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Click on the station name against the station code Step 3: You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

Earlier, the Indian Railways said it has decided to provide bedrolls to the passengers travelling in third AC economy class coaches. Prior to this, this service was not available for the third AC economy class coaches. Giving details, the railway authorities said that the passengers traveling in third AC economy class coaches will also be provided with bedroll facilities from September 20. Earlier, the passengers travelling by AC 3-tier economy class were not getting the bedrolls facility as these coaches did not have space for keeping the bed linen.