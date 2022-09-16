IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday fully or partially cancelled services for 286 trains owing to technical and maintenance issues. The railway department, in its announcement, said 239 trains were fully cancelled while 47 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities including Delhi, Howrah, Rampur, Bhatinda and more. On Thursday, over 300 trains were cancelled by the railways due to the operational-related works.Also Read - New Vande Bharat Trains to Affect Running of Tejas Express For This Reason: Here's Why IRCTC Expresses Concern

List of cancelled trains on September 16 (Friday)

01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03047 , 03048 , 03051 , 03085 , 03086 , 03094 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04699 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07282 , 07464 , 07628 , 07630 , 07783 , 07888 , 07906 , 07907 , 08263 , 08264 , 08275 , 08276 , 08277 , 08278 , 08317 , 08318 , 08429 , 08430 , 08747 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12383 , 12384 , 12536 , 12705 , 12706 , 12987 , 13009 , 13010 , 13011 , 13015 , 13017 , 13018 , 13019 , 13020 , 13021 , 13022 , 13023 , 13024 , 13028 , 13030 , 13031 , 13032 , 13043 , 13045 , 13046 , 13105 , 13106 , 13151 , 13152 , 13156 , 13159 , 13179 , 13180 , 13185 , 13186 , 13187 , 13188 , 15051 , 15777 , 15778 , 17257 , 17258 , 17267 , 18201 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22867 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36815 , 36816 , 36817 , 36818 , 36819 , 36820 , 36821 , 36822 , 36823 , 36824 , 36825 , 36827 , 36828 , 36829 , 36831 , 36832 , 36833 , 36834 , 36835 , 36836 , 36838 , 36839 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36843 , 36844 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 36849 , 36850 , 36851 , 36852 , 36853 , 36854 , 36855 , 36856 , 36858 , 36860 , 37211 , 37216 , 37264 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37784 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37813 , 37814 , 37815 , 37816 , 37817 , 37818 , 37819 , 37820 , 37821 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37825 , 37826 , 37827 , 37828 , 37829 , 37830 , 37831 , 37832 , 37834 , 37835 , 37836 , 37837 , 37838 , 37839 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37843 , 37844 , 37845 , 37847 , 37848 , 37849 , 37850 , 37851 , 37852 , 37853 , 37854 , 37855 , 37857 , 52544 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452

How to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

Train passengers can visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arrival and departure time, etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.