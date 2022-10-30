IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday fully cancelled 88 trains to carry out maintenance and operational work. According to the railway department, 58 more trains scheduled to depart on October 30 were partially cancelled. Every week, the railways cancels trains for carrying out infrastructure upkeep and safety related works. Passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website need not worry as their tickets will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated within 3-6 business days. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: 124 Trains To Run For Bihar From Several Cities, Hassle-Free Return Journey | Check List Here

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 30

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01811 , 01812 , 01819 , 01820 , 01885 , 01886 , 02517 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 04129 , 04194 , 04551 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06977 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 17347 , 17348 , 20948 , 20949 , 30411 , 30412 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52538

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement

