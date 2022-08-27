IRCTC Update: Around 130 trains were cancelled by the Indian Railways on Saturday owing to operational and maintenance reasons. As the latest notification shared by the railway department, 102 trains scheduled to depart on August 27 were fully cancelled while 28 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after 107 trains scheduled to depart on August 26 were fully cancelled while 30 trains were partially cancelled. Every day trains are cancelled by the railway department due to engineering, technical and maintenance-related works.Also Read - Construction At Nizamuddin Railway Station To Affect Movement Of These Trains Till Aug 28 | Full List Here

List of trains cancelled on August 27 (Saturday)

4 simple steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

There are multiple ways to check if your train is right on time or not. One can check the same using the authentic websites of IRCTC/Indian Railways. Here;s how you can check your train status on National Train Enquiry System (NTES)—official Indian Railways site for travellers using railways for taking holiday vacation trips, official trips, tours, and daily commutes.

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers can visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arrival and departure time, etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.