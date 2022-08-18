IRCTC Update: Over 130 trains were cancelled by Indian Railways on Thursday due to several reasons including operational and maintenance. The railway department, in its latest update shared on IRCTC website, shared that 106 trains scheduled to depart on August 18 were cancelled while 27 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after 81 trains scheduled to depart on August 17 were fully cancelled while 24 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - Delhi Metro Deliberating Double Decker Corridors on Magenta Line in Phase 4

List of fully cancelled trains on August 18 (Thursday)

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03361 , 03362 , 03371 , 03372 , 03555 , 03556 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 04350 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04913 , 04914 , 04915 , 04960 , 05366 , 06977 , 07693 , 07694 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08317 , 08318 , 08429 , 08430 , 08504 , 08545 , 08546 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11040 , 11421 , 11422 , 12169 , 12170 , 13347 , 15777 , 15778 , 18109 , 18110 , 18175 , 18176 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 37211 , 37216 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

5 Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD (Train Number) ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

How to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Trains passengers must note that if any concerned train is marked as ‘cancelled’ in PRS due to breaches, floods, accidents and other issues then full refund is permissible in case the ticket is cancelled within three days of the scheduled departure of the train. In case of e-tickets, such cancellations can be done by the customer through Internet. The train passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.