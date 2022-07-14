IRCTC Update: Over 130 trains were cancelled on Thursday due to operational and maintenance reasons, the Indian Railways said. According to the railway department, 138 trains scheduled to depart on July 14 were fully and partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways fully cancelled 216 trains scheduled to depart on July 13 while 50 trains were partially cancelled. On July 10 (Sunday), 190 trains were fully cancelled and 37 trains were partially cancelled. The railways had also fully cancelled 132 trains and partially cancelled 41 trains on July 8.Also Read - Gujarat Rain Update: Western Railways Cancels 8 Trains Due To Heavy Rainfall. Check Details

List of cancelled trains on July 14, 2022 (Thursday)

00913 , 01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01801 , 01802 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04143 , 04144 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07055 , 07056 , 07059 , 07060 , 07075 , 07077 , 07078 , 07213 , 07214 , 07299 , 07300 , 07438 , 07475 , 07476 , 07520 , 07594 , 07595 , 07793 , 07794 , 07854 , 07906 , 07907 , 07970 , 07971 , 07977 , 08167 , 08168 , 08263 , 08264 , 08527 , 08528 , 09107 , 09109 , 09110 , 09483 , 09484 , 09544 , 10101 , 10102 , 11109 , 11110 , 11408 , 12535 , 12550 , 12757 , 12758 , 12823 , 13129 , 13130 , 13554 , 14038 , 14109 , 14110 , 14619 , 15102 , 15205 , 15206 , 15231 , 15232 , 15611 , 15615 , 15616 , 15777 , 15778 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17482 , 18107 , 18108 , 18109 , 18110 , 18175 , 18176 , 18235 , 18257 , 18258 , 18301 , 18302 , 18425 , 18426 , 19576 , 20844 , 22468 , 22909 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220

4 steps to check full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Click on Cancelled Trains option Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

How to check your station code