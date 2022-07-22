IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 143 trains for operational and maintenance reasons. According to the update shared on IRCTC’s official website, 103 trains scheduled to depart today (July 22) were fully cancelled while 40 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after 74 trains were fully cancelled while 44 trains were partially cancelled on Thursday. 114 trains scheduled to depart today (July 20) were fully cancelled while 38 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Issues New Rates For Breakfast/Lunch And Dinner on Premium Trains. Check Here

List of the trains cancelled on July 22

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05169 , 05170 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05510 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 09071 , 09072 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09501 , 09502 , 10101 , 10102 , 11807 , 11808 , 12824 , 15231 , 15232 , 15612 , 15777 , 15778 , 18201 , 18202 , 18257 , 18258 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786

How check the full list of cancelled trains