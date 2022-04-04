New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled 149 trains due to operational and maintenance work-related reasons. According to the railways, 128 trains scheduled to depart today (April 4) were cancelled while 21 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after railways fully cancelled 136 trains and partially cancelled 32 trains scheduled to depart on April 3.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans To Implement 'Kavach' On Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah Corridors Soon

For more information, the railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit official website enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the full details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.

List of fully cancelled trains on April 4

03591 , 03592 , 04305 , 04306 , 04337 , 04338 , 04825 , 04826 , 05091 , 05092 , 05135 , 05146 , 05169 , 05170 , 05171 , 05172 , 05445 , 05446 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08755 , 08756 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10102 , 11119 , 11265 , 11266 , 11271 , 11272 , 11601 , 11602 , 12110 , 12767 , 14010 , 14235 , 14236 , 14307 , 14308 , 15043 , 15044 , 15211 , 15212 , 15532 , 15777 , 15778 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 20935 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22453 , 22454 , 22483 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31443 , 31450 , 31617 , 31622 , 32211 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 36033 , 36034 , 36811 , 36812 , 36854 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37385 , 37386 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966

Here’s how you can check if your train has been cancelled