IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 157 trains due to operational and maintenance reasons. According to the update by the railways which was shared on its IRCTC website, 130 trains scheduled to depart today (May 6) were fully cancelled while 27 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after Indian Railways on Thursday decided to cancel 1,100 trains across the country for the next 20 days to make way for goods trains to transport coal to regions where there is a deficit. Notably, the cancellation of trains includes 500 trips of express trains and 580 trips of passenger trains.Also Read - Railways To Run Superfast Summer Special Trains From Mumbai To Kanpur From May 7; Check Schedule Here

Last month, nearly 670 trips of passenger trains were curtailed to facilitate the coal supply. The move had caused some inconvenience to passengers travelling to and from coal producing states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. As the blistering heatwave continues, the shortage of electricity has been reported in states such Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and many have to endure frequent power cuts, following which the central government has held several meetings to tackle the coal shortage.

List of fully cancelled trains on May 6 (Friday)

00109 , 00111 , 00112 , 00157 , 00323 , 03592 , 03641 , 03642 , 03643 , 03644 , 03645 , 03646 , 03647 , 03648 , 04379 , 04380 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05331 , 05332 , 05366 , 07906 , 07907 , 08437 , 08438 , 08527 , 08528 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09483 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 12812 , 14308 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15777 , 15778 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18527 , 20948 , 20949 , 22453 , 22454 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31443 , 31450 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 32211 , 32212 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966

Step-by-step guide to check the list of fully/partially cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Click on Cancelled Trains option Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Important Note: The train passengers must note that if the railway administration is unable to provide accommodation for any reason whatsoever to passengers holding reserved tickets, no cancellation charge shall be levied and full refund of fare shall be granted to them if such tickets are surrendered for refund within three hours from the actual departure of the train. For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.