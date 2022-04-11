New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled 177 trains due to operational and maintenance reasons. According to an update posted on IRCTC’s website, 133 trains scheduled to depart today (April 11) while 46 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run Summer Special Trains From April 13 Between Mumbai And Jaipur, Opens Booking

The train passengers must note that if the railway administration is unable to provide accommodation for any reason whatsoever to passengers holding reserved tickets, no cancellation charge shall be levied and full refund of fare shall be granted to them if such tickets are surrendered for refund within three hours from the actual departure of the train. The passengers can check the status of their trains on the IRCTC’s official website irctchelp.in.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On April 10

01811 , 01813 , 03037 , 03038 , 03086 , 03087 , 03092 , 03439 , 03440 , 03591 , 03592 , 04306 , 04337 , 04338 , 04443 , 04444 , 05091 , 05092 , 05341 , 05342 , 07795 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 12179 , 12180 , 12767 , 13033 , 13034 , 13063 , 13064 , 13145 , 13146 , 13147 , 13148 , 13159 , 13161 , 13162 , 13163 , 13164 , 13176 , 13181 , 13421 , 13422 , 14236 , 14307 , 14308 , 15044 , 15212 , 15532 , 15712 , 15777 , 15778 , 17317 , 18175 , 18176 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 18601 , 18602 , 20935 , 20948 , 20949 , 22162 , 22453 , 22454 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31433 , 31450 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 32211 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52965 , 52966

For more information, the railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.

How to check the full list of cancelled trains