IRCTC Update: Over 170 trains were cancelled on Friday by the Indian Railways due to operational and maintenance-related works. As per the notification issued by the railway department, 147 trains were fully cancelled on August 12 while 31 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways cancelled 144 trains scheduled to depart on August 11 were fully cancelled while 29 trains were partially cancelled. Almost every week, trains are cancelled due to bad weather, operational and other reasons.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Indian Railways To Ply 6 Special Trains. Check Full List Here

Trains cancelled on August 12 (Friday)

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03371 , 03372 , 03502 , 03549 , 03555 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05035 , 05036 , 05334 , 05366 , 06407 , 06408 , 06623 , 06624 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07693 , 07906 , 07907 , 08264 , 08267 , 08268 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 08751 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09181 , 09182 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11421 , 11422 , 12129 , 12130 , 12169 , 12170 , 12771 , 12809 , 12810 , 12812 , 12833 , 12834 , 12850 , 12855 , 12856 , 12906 , 13348 , 15081 , 15082 , 15777 , 15778 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 18237 , 18238 , 18239 , 18240 , 20948 , 20949 , 20953 , 22846 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37827 , 37834 , 37836 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

How to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

3 steps check your station code

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in Click on the station name against the station code You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.