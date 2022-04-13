New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Wednesday cancelled 183 trains due to operational and maintenance reasons. According to the notification from the railways, 144 trains scheduled to depart today (April 13) were fully cancelled while 39 trains were partially cancelled. The railways shared the update on IRCTC’s official website.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 177 Trains Today. Check List Here

The train passengers must note that if the railway administration is unable to provide accommodation for any reason whatsoever to passengers holding reserved tickets, no cancellation charge shall be levied and full refund of fare shall be granted to them if such tickets are surrendered for refund within three hours from the actual departure of the train. The passengers can check the status of their trains on the IRCTC's official website irctchelp.in.

Complete list of fully cancelled trains on April 11:

00111 , 01813 , 01814 , 01825 , 01826 , 01827 , 01828 , 03037 , 03038 , 03092 , 03439 , 03440 , 03591 , 03592 , 04133 , 04134 , 06831 , 06838 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11123 , 11265 , 11266 , 12179 , 12180 , 12364 , 12768 , 13012 , 13034 , 13063 , 13064 , 13146 , 13148 , 13162 , 13170 , 13421 , 13422 , 15777 , 15778 , 17317 , 17318 , 17325 , 17326 , 18175 , 18176 , 18204 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 18601 , 18602 , 19575 , 20948 , 20949 , 22169 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31443 , 31450 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 32211 , 32212 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 36033 , 36034 , 36811 , 36812 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37385 , 37386 , 37391 , 37394 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966

Here’s how to check your station code

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Click on Cancelled Trains option Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.