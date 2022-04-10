New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled 237 trains due to maintenance and operational reasons. The railway department, in a notification, confirmed that 207 trains scheduled to depart today (April 10) were fully cancelled while 30 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways fully cancelled 143 trains and 20 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Western Railway Resumes Linen Services on 31 Trains | Details Here
The train passengers must note that if the railway administration is unable to provide accommodation for any reason whatsoever to passengers holding reserved tickets, no cancellation charge shall be levied and full refund of fare shall be granted to them if such tickets are surrendered for refund within three hours from the actual departure of the train.
Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On April 10
03037 , 03038 , 03092 , 03439 , 03440 , 03504 , 04305 , 04306 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04449 , 04452 , 05091 , 05092 , 05331 , 05332 , 05334 , 05363 , 05364 , 05366 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 08706 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11271 , 11272 , 11601 , 11602 , 12364 , 12459 , 12460 , 13033 , 13034 , 13145 , 13146 , 13147 , 13148 , 13161 , 13163 , 13164 , 13173 , 13174 , 13421 , 13422 , 14009 , 14235 , 14236 , 14307 , 14308 , 15043 , 15531 , 18203 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 20936 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22453 , 22454 , 22552 , 31191 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31443 , 31450 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31612 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 31721 , 31741 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32212 , 32213 , 33311 , 33512 , 33514 , 33651 , 33711 , 33712 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34165 , 34166 , 34352 , 34411 , 34412 , 34511 , 34513 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34882 , 34914 , 34935 , 34937 , 34981 , 36034 , 36811 , 36812 , 36854 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37385 , 37386 , 37391 , 37394 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 43013 , 43015 , 43017 , 43109 , 43111 , 43221 , 43223 , 43225 , 43413 , 43415 , 43509 , 43605 , 43705 , 43753 , 43821 , 43901 , 43903 , 52965 , 52966
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the full list of cancelled trains
- Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey
- Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
- Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option
- Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.
For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.