New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Tuesday cancelled over 240 trains due to operational and maintenance reasons. According to the notification by the railways, 211 trains scheduled to depart today (March 22) were fully cancelled while 29 trains were partially cancelled. Meanwhile, 14 trains on Tuesday were rescheduled or diverted by the railway department.Also Read - 'His Josh is Commendable': Retired General Offers to Train 19-Year-Old Noida Boy Whose Midnight Run Video Went Viral
The train passengers must take note that the cancelled trains were operational in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar.
Complete list of fully cancelled trains on March 22
00105 , 03042 , 03051 , 03052 , 03057 , 03068 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03091 , 03094 , 03411 , 03529 , 03530 , 03578 , 03591 , 03592 , 04325 , 04326 , 04376 , 04394 , 04620 , 05245 , 05331 , 05364 , 05366 , 05701 , 05702 , 05717 , 05718 , 05750 , 05751 , 06595 , 06596 , 06660 , 06919 , 06920 , 07321 , 07322 , 07329 , 07330 , 07331 , 07332 , 07377 , 07378 , 07795 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11301 , 11311 , 12885 , 12886 , 13027 , 15709 , 15710 , 15777 , 15778 , 17303 , 17304 , 17319 , 17320 , 18413 , 18414 , 20948 , 20949 , 31191 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31612 , 31712 , 31721 , 31741 , 31811 , 31812 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32212 , 32213 , 33311 , 33512 , 33514 , 33651 , 33711 , 33712 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34352 , 34411 , 34412 , 34511 , 34513 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34882 , 34914 , 34935 , 34937 , 34981 , 36033 , 36034 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36854 , 37211 , 37212 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37281 , 37283 , 37284 , 37286 , 37287 , 37288 , 37289 , 37290 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37314 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37371 , 37385 , 37386 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37522 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37742 , 37743 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37814 , 37912 , 38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801 , 38802 , 38803 , 52965 , 52966
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the full list of cancelled trains
- Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey
- Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
- Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option
- Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.
For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.