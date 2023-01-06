IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 265 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Friday fully cancelled over 260 trains due to maintenance-related work and bad weather conditions as coldwave and dense fog continue to prevail over north India. As per the notification issued by the railway department, 82 trains scheduled to depart on January 6 were partially cancelled. The railways carry out regular operational and engineering-related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on January 6, 2023 (Friday)

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –

01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01625 , 01626 , 01811 , 01812 , 01820 , 01823 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03591 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04203 , 04204 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05427 , 05428 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05749 , 05750 , 05751 , 05752 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07519 , 07520 , 07521 , 07522 , 07906 , 07907 , 08015 , 08016 , 08049 , 08050 , 08151 , 08152 , 08174 , 08195 , 08196 , 08697 , 08698 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09491 , 09492 , 09604 , 10101 , 10102 , 11124 , 11603 , 11604 , 12041 , 12042 , 12172 , 12241 , 12242 , 12364 , 12368 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12562 , 12583 , 12584 , 12874 , 12987 , 13258 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15622 , 15703 , 15704 , 15709 , 15710 , 15715 , 15722 , 15777 , 15778 , 15903 , 17309 , 17310 , 18019 , 18020 , 18104 , 18108 , 18601 , 18602 , 19405 , 19406 , 19614 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22198 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52965 , 52966

Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.