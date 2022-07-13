New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Wednesday cancelled over 260 trains due to maintenance and operational reasons. According to an update shared by the railways on its official IRCTC website, 216 trains scheduled to depart on July 13 were cancelled while 50 trains were partially cancelled. On July 10 (Sunday), 190 trains were fully cancelled and 37 trains were partially cancelled. The railways had also fully cancelled 132 trains and partially cancelled 41 trains on July 8.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Over 160 Trains Cancelled On July 11 | Check Complete List Here

How to check full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Steps to check your station code

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

