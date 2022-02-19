IRCTC latest update: Nearly 295 trains scheduled for Saturday were cancelled by the Indian Railways mainly due to operational reasons. In its fresh notification, the railways said 250 trains scheduled for today (February 19) were fully cancelled while 45 trains were partially cancelled. The cancelled trains were operational in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Assam, Telangana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.Also Read - Good News For Passengers: Indian Railways Plans to Reduce Ticket Fares of AC Local Trains in Mumbai

On Friday, the railways had cancelled over 300 trains due to the operational reasons. Earlier, at least 467 trains including local trains and passenger trains also faced cancellation due to a 72-hour mega block in Maharashtra. During the mega block period, at least 350 suburban locals and 117 mail, express, and passenger trains were cancelled.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on February 19, 2022

01539 , 01540 , 03042 , 03057 , 03060 , 03068 , 03087 , 03091 , 03427 , 03461 , 03529 , 03530 , 03591 , 03592 , 04193 , 04194 , 04301 , 04302 , 04359 , 04360 , 05138 , 05245 , 05331 , 05332 , 05334 , 05363 , 05364 , 05366 , 05702 , 05717 , 05718 , 06261 , 06262 , 07288 , 07289 , 07290 , 07291 , 07292 , 07347 , 07348 , 07369 , 07370 , 07555 , 07556 , 07670 , 07671 , 07795 , 07796 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 08861 , 08862 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 12033 , 12034 , 12053 , 12054 , 12179 , 12180 , 12226 , 12267 , 12268 , 12326 , 12328 , 12357 , 12529 , 12530 , 12614 , 12987 , 12988 , 13141 , 13142 , 13240 , 13308 , 13430 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14211 , 14212 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14323 , 14324 , 14505 , 14506 , 14507 , 14508 , 14521 , 14522 , 14524 , 14525 , 14526 , 14673 , 14813 , 14814 , 14823 , 14824 , 14887 , 14888 , 15011 , 15012 , 15035 , 15036 , 15039 , 15040 , 15053 , 15054 , 15083 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15111 , 15112 , 15127 , 15160 , 15657 , 15658 , 15707 , 15708 , 15710 , 15719 , 15720 , 16579 , 16580 , 18413 , 18414 , 19408 , 19611 , 20822 , 20948 , 20949 , 22453 , 22454 , 22697 , 22805 , 25036 , 31191 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31612 , 31631 , 31711 , 31712 , 31741 , 31811 , 31812 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32212 , 32213 , 33311 , 33512 , 33514 , 33651 , 33711 , 33712 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34331 , 34334 , 34352 , 34411 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34881 , 34882 , 34891 , 34892 , 34914 , 34935 , 34937 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37522 , 38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801 , 38802 , 38803 , 52540 , 52541 , 52542 , 52545 , 52546 , 52591 , 52596 , 52598

Here’s how to check your station code

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check the full list of cancelled trains