IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 324 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: Around 324 trains were fully cancelled by the railway department on Wednesday due to maintenance and operational works.

In an update shared by the railway department, it stated that 40 more trains scheduled to depart on February 1 were partially cancelled.

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Wednesday cancelled 324 trains due to maintenance and operational works that needs to be carried out on timely basis for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. In an update shared by the railway department on its official IRCTC website, it stated that 40 more trains scheduled to depart onFebruary 1 were partially cancelled for the same reason.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on February 1 (Wednesday)

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –

00109 , 01539 , 01540 , 01583 , 01590 , 01625 , 01626 , 03035 , 03036 , 03041 , 03042 , 03051 , 03052 , 03061 , 03062 , 03068 , 03075 , 03076 , 03079 , 03080 , 03089 , 03090 , 03095 , 03096 , 03097 , 03098 , 03111 , 03112 , 03359 , 03360 , 03469 , 03513 , 03514 , 03515 , 03518 , 03519 , 03529 , 03530 , 03532 , 03533 , 03534 , 03535 , 03548 , 03551 , 03558 , 03591 , 03592 , 03593 , 03594 , 03595 , 03596 , 03597 , 03598 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04245 , 04246 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04597 , 04598 , 04628 , 04647 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05133 , 05134 , 05143 , 05144 , 05155 , 05366 , 05435 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06987 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 08441 , 08442 , 08643 , 08644 , 08653 , 08654 , 08658 , 08659 , 08660 , 08661 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09437 , 09438 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 11025 , 11026 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12321 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12368 , 12369 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12571 , 12874 , 12987 , 13015 , 13016 , 13029 , 13030 , 13151 , 13187 , 13188 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14821 , 14822 , 15053 , 15054 , 15080 , 15081 , 15082 , 15105 , 15106 , 15119 , 15120 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15904 , 16213 , 16214 , 17347 , 17348 , 18103 , 18104 , 18175 , 18176 , 18478 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22406 , 22441 , 22442 , 22531 , 22532 , 34914 , 34935 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539

How to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Steps check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in Click on the station name against the station code You will find the station code and save the details for further updates