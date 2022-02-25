IRCTC latest update: Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 430 trains mainly due to operational reasons. According to the notification by the railways, 368 trains scheduled to depart today (February 25) were fully cancelled while 62 trains were partially cancelled. The cancelled trains were operational in Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Bihar and Assam.Also Read - Passengers To Enjoy Radio Entertainment Soon While Travelling On Shatabdi, Vande Bharat Trains | Details Here

Meanwhile, the railway authorities have urged passengers planning to travel in long-distance trains to check enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of trains. Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 360 Trains Today

On Wednesday (February 23), Indian Railways had fully cancelled 313 trains and partially cancelled 48 trains. Also Read - Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 20 Posts on cr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Vacancy, Other Details

List of fully cancelled trains on February 25, 2022

00111 , 01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 02983 , 03042 , 03051 , 03057 , 03060 , 03068 , 03085 , 03087 , 03091 , 03094 , 03412 , 03427 , 03428 , 03461 , 03468 , 03529 , 03530 , 03578 , 03591 , 03592 , 03615 , 04193 , 04194 , 04571 , 04572 , 04573 , 04574 , 04575 , 04576 , 05019 , 05020 , 05138 , 05220 , 05245 , 05331 , 05332 , 05334 , 05363 , 05364 , 05366 , 05380 , 05489 , 05490 , 05509 , 05701 , 05702 , 05717 , 05718 , 05750 , 05751 , 05803 , 05804 , 06591 , 06592 , 06595 , 06596 , 06659 , 06660 , 07029 , 07280 , 07281 , 07328 , 07347 , 07348 , 07367 , 07368 , 07369 , 07370 , 07523 , 07524 , 07555 , 07556 , 07673 , 07674 , 07771 , 07861 , 07863 , 07877 , 07885 , 07897 , 07906 , 07907 , 08263 , 08264 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 08737 , 08738 , 08861 , 08862 , 09110 , 09113 , 09437 , 09440 , 09444 , 09448 , 10101 , 10102 , 11109 , 11110 , 11124 , 12053 , 12054 , 12179 , 12180 , 12267 , 12268 , 12327 , 12345 , 12346 , 12365 , 12366 , 12368 , 12396 , 12505 , 12506 , 12529 , 12530 , 12562 , 12596 , 12614 , 12874 , 12885 , 12886 , 12987 , 12988 , 13141 , 13142 , 13239 , 13247 , 13258 , 13429 , 13483 , 13484 , 14005 , 14006 , 14211 , 14212 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14323 , 14324 , 14505 , 14506 , 14507 , 14508 , 14521 , 14522 , 14525 , 14526 , 14674 , 14813 , 14814 , 14821 , 14822 , 14823 , 14824 , 14887 , 14893 , 14894 , 15011 , 15012 , 15026 , 15039 , 15040 , 15053 , 15054 , 15068 , 15069 , 15070 , 15083 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15111 , 15112 , 15128 , 15159 , 15274 , 15417 , 15622 , 15624 , 15657 , 15658 , 15707 , 15708 , 15709 , 15710 , 15719 , 15720 , 15811 , 15812 , 16579 , 16580 , 17269 , 17270 , 17282 , 18104 , 18413 , 18414 , 19342 , 19614 , 20948 , 20949 , 22198 , 22329 , 22330 , 22453 , 22454 , 22502 , 22531 , 22532 , 22843 , 31191 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31425 , 31434 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31612 , 31712 , 31721 , 31741 , 31811 , 31812 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32212 , 32213 , 33311 , 33512 , 33514 , 33651 , 33711 , 33712 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34331 , 34334 , 34352 , 34411 , 34412 , 34511 , 34513 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34881 , 34882 , 34891 , 34892 , 34914 , 34933 , 34935 , 34937 , 34981 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36854 , 37211 , 37212 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37314 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37371 , 37385 , 37386 , 37391 , 37394 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37522 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37742 , 37743 , 37781 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37814 , 37912 , 38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801 , 38802 , 38803 , 52591 , 52596 , 52598 , 52965 , 52966

How to check the full list of cancelled trains: Step-by-step guide