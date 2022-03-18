IRCTC latest news: Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 445 trains in view of operational and maintenance reasons. According to the latest notification by the railways, 424 trains scheduled to depart today (March 18) were fully cancelled while 21 trains were partially cancelled. The railways had also announced that seven trains scheduled for departure on Friday have been diverted and one train has been rescheduled.Also Read - Mumbai: Railways Dormitories In These Terminus To Reopen After Two Years | Details Here

Meanwhile, the railway authorities have urged passengers planning to travel in long-distance trains to check enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of trains.

Earlier, Central Railway said CR will run 22 trips of holi special trains between Mumbai and Ballia. Central Railway will also run 14 additional Holi special trains between Mumbai and Mau/Karmali/ Danapur and Pune and Karmali to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi festival.

List of fully cancelled trains on March 18, 2022:

00109 , 00111 , 00323 , 03042 , 03051 , 03052 , 03057 , 03068 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03091 , 03094 , 03411 , 03461 , 03468 , 03529 , 03530 , 03578 , 03591 , 03592 , 04620 , 04651 , 05135 , 05146 , 05167 , 05171 , 05172 , 05245 , 05331 , 05364 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05701 , 05702 , 05704 , 05709 , 05710 , 05717 , 05718 , 05750 , 05751 , 06486 , 06487 , 06488 , 06489 , 06659 , 06660 , 06919 , 06920 , 07321 , 07322 , 07329 , 07330 , 07332 , 07377 , 07378 , 07381 , 07382 , 07906 , 07907 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 15053 , 15054 , 15083 , 15084 , 15111 , 15112 , 15709 , 15710 , 15777 , 15778 , 16515 , 16576 , 17303 , 17304 , 17319 , 17320 , 18413 , 18414 , 20948 , 20949 , 30111 , 30112 , 30113 , 30116 , 30122 , 30145 , 30311 , 30321 , 30322 , 30324 , 30411 , 30412 , 30511 , 30552 , 31151 , 31191 , 31215 , 31216 , 31218 , 31219 , 31220 , 31223 , 31224 , 31225 , 31226 , 31227 , 31228 , 31229 , 31230 , 31231 , 31236 , 31237 , 31240 , 31242 , 31261 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31412 , 31413 , 31414 , 31416 , 31417 , 31418 , 31423 , 31424 , 31425 , 31427 , 31432 , 31434 , 31435 , 31437 , 31438 , 31440 , 31443 , 31450 , 31471 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31521 , 31527 , 31528 , 31534 , 31601 , 31602 , 31612 , 31613 , 31614 , 31617 , 31624 , 31634 , 31711 , 31712 , 31721 , 31722 , 31723 , 31725 , 31726 , 31741 , 31744 , 31746 , 31747 , 31748 , 31749 , 31753 , 31754 , 31781 , 31782 , 31783 , 31786 , 31801 , 31802 , 31811 , 31812 , 31813 , 31831 , 31834 , 31838 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32212 , 32213 , 32221 , 32225 , 32229 , 32233 , 32249 , 33311 , 33314 , 33315 , 33316 , 33318 , 33319 , 33321 , 33322 , 33327 , 33362 , 33364 , 33365 , 33366 , 33401 , 33402 , 33411 , 33412 , 33421 , 33422 , 33433 , 33436 , 33438 , 33512 , 33513 , 33514 , 33521 , 33526 , 33615 , 33620 , 33651 , 33657 , 33658 , 33711 , 33712 , 33713 , 33716 , 33717 , 33719 , 33720 , 33724 , 33729 , 33732 , 33733 , 33801 , 33802 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 33818 , 33821 , 33822 , 33856 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34127 , 34128 , 34311 , 34332 , 34334 , 34352 , 34353 , 34355 , 34360 , 34391 , 34392 , 34411 , 34412 , 34413 , 34414 , 34415 , 34418 , 34419 , 34420 , 34423 , 34425 , 34431 , 34434 , 34501 , 34502 , 34511 , 34513 , 34530 , 34539 , 34601 , 34602 , 34615 , 34617 , 34618 , 34621 , 34628 , 34629 , 34646 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34749 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34881 , 34882 , 34891 , 34892 , 34914 , 34933 , 34934 , 34935 , 34937 , 34981 , 36033 , 36034 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36854 , 37211 , 37212 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37314 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37371 , 37385 , 37386 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37522 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37742 , 37743 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37814 , 37912 , 38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801 , 38803 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47186 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47216 , 47220 , 82502

Here’s how to check full list of cancelled trains