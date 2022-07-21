IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled over 100 trains as operational and maintenance works are underway. According to the railways, 74 trains were fully cancelled while 44 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after over 114 trains were fully cancelled while 38 trains were partially cancelled. On July 17, 203 trains were cancelled due to operational reasons.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express to Resume Services From July 25. Check Full Schedule

List of trains cancelled on July 21 (Thursday)

01539 , 01540 , 03085 , 03094 , 03298 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04753 , 04756 , 05334 , 05366 , 06429 , 06430 , 06977 , 06980 , 07520 , 07906 , 07907 , 09072 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 09501 , 09502 , 10101 , 10102 , 12550 , 12823 , 14038 , 14223 , 14619 , 15231 , 15232 , 15611 , 15615 , 15616 , 15777 , 15778 , 18257 , 18258 , 19038 , 19168 , 19576 , 20918 , 22166 , 22909 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37741

How to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Steps to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

For more information, the railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.