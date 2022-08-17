IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Wednesday cancelled over 100 trains due to operational and maintenance-related works. As per the update shared by the railway department on its official IRCTC website, 81 trains scheduled to depart on August 17 were fully cancelled while 24 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways fully cancelled 87 trains on Tuesday while partially cancelled 27 trains.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Operate 14 Special Trains For Ganesh Chaturthi | List Here

List of trains cancelled on August 17 (Wednesday)

01128 , 01315 , 01316 , 01372 , 01373 , 01374 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03361 , 03362 , 03371 , 03372 , 03555 , 03556 , 03591 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 04350 , 05366 , 06977 , 07693 , 07694 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08429 , 08430 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 11039 , 11040 , 11421 , 11422 , 12119 , 12120 , 12169 , 12170 , 13347 , 13348 , 15777 , 15778 , 18109 , 18110 , 18175 , 18176 , 20948 , 20949 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD (Train Number) ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

How to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Trains passengers must note that if any concerned train is marked as ‘cancelled’ in PRS due to breaches, floods, accidents and other issues then full refund is permissible in case the ticket is cancelled within three days of the scheduled departure of the train. In case of e-tickets, such cancellations can be done by the customer through Internet. The train passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.