IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled over 140 trains due to operational and maintenance reasons. According to the latest update shared by the railway department on the IRCTC’s official website, 119 trains scheduled to depart today (May 9) were fully cancelled while 24 more trains were partially cancelled. This comes after more than 180 trains were cancelled on May 7 mainly due to operational reasons. Around 157 trains were fully cancelled and 27 trains were partially cancelled on Saturday.Also Read - Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail: Loaded With Features, India's First RRTS Semi High-Speed Trains Handed Over to NCRTC

Last month, nearly 670 trips of passenger trains were curtailed to facilitate the coal supply. The move had caused some inconvenience to passengers travelling to and from coal producing states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

List of fully cancelled trains on May 9 (Monday)

03087 , 03591 , 03592 , 03641 , 03642 , 03643 , 03644 , 03645 , 03646 , 03647 , 03648 , 05366 , 06431 , 07795 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 08437 , 08438 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09483 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11118 , 11265 , 11266 , 12767 , 12880 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15777 , 15778 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 19016 , 20843 , 20935 , 20948 , 20949 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31443 , 31450 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 32211 , 32212 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966

Step-by-step guide to check the list of fully/partially cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Step 2: Click Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Step 3: Select Cancelled Trains option

Select Cancelled Trains option Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

For more information, the railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.

Important Note: The train passengers must note that if the railway administration is unable to provide accommodation for any reason whatsoever to passengers holding reserved tickets, no cancellation charge shall be levied and full refund of fare shall be granted to them if such tickets are surrendered for refund within three hours from the actual departure of the train.