New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced that a total of 148 trains have been fully cancelled on July 26 (Tuesday) due to several operational and maintenance issues. Furthermore, according to the latest notification on the IRCTC website, as many as 48 trains are partially cancelled as well in wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Bokaro Steel City, Phaltan, Lonand, Pune, Pathankot, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, etc.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancelled Over 130 Trains On July 25. Check Complete List HERE

List of cancelled trains on July 26

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03035 , 03036 , 03041 , 03058 , 03059 , 03061 , 03062 , 03068 , 03083 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03095 , 03096 , 03502 , 03549 , 03591 , 03592 , 03657 , 03658 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05137 , 05138 , 05169 , 05170 , 05173 , 05174 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 06407 , 06408 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07906 , 07907 , 08267 , 08268 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 09071 , 09072 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 09501 , 09502 , 10101 , 10102 , 11028 , 11421 , 11422 , 11753 , 12169 , 12170 , 12503 , 12772 , 12855 , 12856 , 13465 , 13466 , 14235 , 14236 , 15112 , 15777 , 15778 , 17267 , 17268 , 18109 , 18110 , 18239 , 18240 , 19320 , 20824 , 22166 , 22619 , 22882 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47170

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Citing reasons of derailment, natural causes and other maintenance and operations, the Indian Railways have also changed schedules of about 42 trains that were scheduled to depart today. Of the enlisted 42 trains, 8 have been rescheduled and 34 have been diverted.

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.