IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways, in its latest announcement, said over 150 trins were cancelled on Saturday amid operational and maintenance work-related reasons. As per the notification shared on its official IRCTC website, 124 trains that were scheduled to depart on August 6 were fully cancelled while 33 trains were partially cancelled. Meanwhile, 11 trains have been rescheduled and 14 trains for diverted by the railways. This comes a day after 131 trains were fully cancelled while 30 trains were partially cancelled on Friday.

List of fully cancelled train numbers on August 6 (Saturday)

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03371 , 03372 , 03502 , 03549 , 03591 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05036 , 05040 , 05366 , 06407 , 06408 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07520 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09396 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11017 , 11028 , 11139 , 11140 , 11421 , 11422 , 12101 , 12115 , 12116 , 12157 , 12158 , 12169 , 12170 , 12756 , 12855 , 12930 , 13425 , 14213 , 14214 , 15084 , 16230 , 16382 , 17031 , 17032 , 17221 , 18109 , 18240 , 20845 , 20916 , 20948 , 20949 , 20954 , 22159 , 22160 , 22718 , 37111 , 37112 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37823 , 37834 , 41138 , 41140 , 52455 , 52459 , 52460 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594 , 82654

Three steps to check your train’s running status

1. Visit official website – www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/

2. Scroll down below and enter details such as train number and date of your trains scheduled to depart

3. Click on the search button where the details will be declared if your train has been cancelled, rescheduled or diverted.

How to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.