New Delhi: Over 160 trains were cancelled on Saturday by the Indian Railways due to operational and maintenance reasons. According to the update by the railways, 143 trains scheduled to depart today (April 9) were fully cancelled while 20 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after 240 trains were cancelled due to operational reasons.Also Read - Water Crisis: Rajasthan To Operate Water Trains To Quench Thirst Of Pali-Marwar Region From April 15

The train passengers must note that if the railway administration is unable to provide accommodation for any reason whatsoever to passengers holding reserved tickets, no cancellation charge shall be levied and full refund of fare shall be granted to them if such tickets are surrendered for refund within three hours from the actual departure of the train.

Complete list of fully cancelled trains on April 9 – Check train numbers

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.