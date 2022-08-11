IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled over 170 trains for maintenance and operational-related works. As per the update shared by the railway department in its IRCTC website, 144 trains scheduled to depart on August 11 were fully cancelled while 29 trains were partially cancelled. Almost every week, trains are cancelled due to bad weather, operational and other reasons. Last week, 124 trains were fully cancelled while 33 trains were partially cancelled on August 6. A day before on August 5, 131 trains were fully cancelled while 30 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - Luxury Trains In India: 5 Trains in India That Serve Royalty on Wheels

List of trains cancelled on August 11 (Thursday)

Below is the list of train numbers for which the departures have been cancelled for Thursday –

00913 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03371 , 03372 , 03502 , 03549 , 03591 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05035 , 05036 , 05040 , 05334 , 05366 , 06407 , 06408 , 06623 , 06624 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07520 , 07906 , 07907 , 08267 , 08268 , 08527 , 08528 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 08751 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 09175 , 09176 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11422 , 11753 , 12019 , 12020 , 12102 , 12129 , 12130 , 12169 , 12170 , 12365 , 12366 , 12772 , 12809 , 12810 , 12833 , 12834 , 12849 , 12855 , 12856 , 12905 , 13319 , 13320 , 13503 , 13504 , 14323 , 14324 , 15081 , 15082 , 15777 , 15778 , 16230 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 18237 , 18238 , 18239 , 18240 , 20823 , 20824 , 20844 , 20845 , 20948 , 20949 , 22648 , 22717 , 22894 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37741 , 37746 , 37827 , 37834 , 37836 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

Three steps to check your train’s running status

1. Visit official website – www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/

2. Scroll down below and enter details such as train number and date of your trains scheduled to depart

3. Click on the search button where the details will be declared if your train has been cancelled, rescheduled or diverted.

How to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.